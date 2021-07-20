San Bernardino bankruptcy

-
Hoping that it's problems with bankruptcy are behind it, the City of San Bernardino is hoping to use a projected revenue surplus to restore some budget…
-
After nearly a century-and-a-half of service, the City of San Bernardino Fire Department will officially cease to exist tomorrow, as the bankrupt city…
-
San Bernardino's 4-year bankruptcy saga is winding down. A confirmation hearing -- the last step in the municipal bankruptcy process -- is set for…
-
A major development in San Bernardino's bankruptcy. The city has reached an agreement with bondholders to reduce the city's debt by around $45 million.…
-
The San Bernardino Employment and Training Agency - SBETA - will be closing down next week. The agency was one of the few city-based job training centers…
-
The City of San Bernardino is taking another step forward in implementing its bankruptcy exit strategy. This week, the city council voted unanimously to…
-
The City of San Bernardino won another legal victory against the firefighters union this week. An appeals court sided with the city in its bid to…
-
Revelations into the City of San Bernardino's finances are finally on the way. An audit of the beleaguered city's books from the year it declared…
-
By a close vote, the San Bernardino City Council yesterday [Monday] made perhaps one of the most significant financial decisions in the city’s 160-year…
-
In San Bernardino County, nearly one-tenth of public school students are homeless. For many, that means living in rundown motels — and coping with troubling conditions long before they get to class.