religious discrimination

Authorities say the 19-year-old man accused of killing one person and wounding three others in a San Diego County synagogue last weekend is also believed…
Muslims often aren't represented in American politics. But early this week, hundreds of Muslims packed the state capital to break fast for Ramadan.…
A phone video taken by a customer in a coffee shop in Riverside went viral this week and is making national headlines. A…
Horsetown U.S.A. is sticking by its decision not to approve a Hindu temple for construction. In early July, the Norco City Council rejected the planned…
The Council on American-Islamic relations is reporting apparent hate crimes targeting Muslims seem to be increasing. In the Palm Springs-area town of…