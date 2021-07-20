-
The Riverside County Board of Supervisors will vote Tuesday on whether to license and regulate commercial marijuana businesses in the county's…
-
Canada launched its legal marijuana marketplace this week. The northern neighbor learned a few lessons from California's rollout. Capital Public Radio's…
-
The San Bernardino City Council continues to defy the will of the city's voters by once again extending a moratorium on the legal sale of recreational and…
-
The sale of recreational marijuana becomes legal in California on Monday, January 1. Also on Monday, a separate law will restrict what you can do with pot…
-
The Riverside City Council has put a temporary moratorium on recreational marijuana businesses in the city until city officials come up with permanent…
-
Last year, the voters of California gave the state well more than a year to prepare for the legal sale and distribution of marijuana for recreational use.…
-
The head of the agency tasked with drafting California's recreational pot regulations told lawmakers this week that they will "phase in" business…
-
It was around this time of year in 2010 when a ballot measure that would have legalized recreational marijuana in California fell sharply in the polls.…
-
There are so many questions about California's ballot measure that would legalize recreational marijuana that it's easy to overlook the most basic…
-
A large majority of Californians support legalizing recreational marijuana in November. But it may not translate to the ballot box, as Capital Public…