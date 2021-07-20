Northern California wildfires

-
People around California and around the world saw videos and stories of residents desperately trying to flee the massive wildfire in Paradise last fall.…
-
More than a thousand people are still unaccounted fior after the Camp Fire disaster in Butte County. North State Public Radio's Sarah Bohannon has more on…
-
Everyone was on their best behavior Saturday when President Trump, Governor Jerry Brown and Governor elect Gavin Newsom viewed the damage from…
-
For all of the work they do on the ground, firefighters often can use a little help from above in the form of water and fire retardant drops. Capital…
-
California Governor Jerry Brown has signed a bill that shifts billions of dollars of wildfire recovery costs from electric utility shareholders to…
-
Cal Fire says mandatory wildfire evacuations in the state are down to roughly 200 people... the lowest level in weeks. As Capital Public Radio's Randol…
-
It's peak tourist season in Yosemite, but the most popular destination is eerily quiet. There are no hiker on trails or climbers on the Valley's cliffs,…
-
The fires in Yolo and Lake counties have doubled the acreage burned so far this season in California. Capital Public Radio's Bob Moffitt reports Cal Fire…
-
The fight over whether PG&E is liable for last year's fires in Northern California is ongoing. Capital Public Radio's Ezra David Romero reports that Cal…
-
Sonoma County sheriff's officials are blaming the far-right website Breitbart for spreading false information about an arson arrest tied to Norther…