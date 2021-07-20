new laws in california

-
Restaurants in California that offer kids meals will soon be required to serve water or unflavored milk as teh default drink options. Capital Public…
California has 13 new state laws on the books so far this year. They range from minor technical changes to responses to some of the year's most prominent…
Several new gun laws take effect in 2018. Here's a profile of two laws related to guns, who can have them, and where. Capital Public Radio's Steve Milne…
Many low income parents rely on state subsidized child care while working, job searching or in vocational training programs. A new California law expands…
Starting in the new year, Californians will have more time to legally begin crossing the street. Capital Public Radio's Ben Bradford explores a new law…
California Governor Jerry Brown signed or vetoed more than a thousand bills this year, before his deadline of last Friday to act on measures passed by the…
California Governor Jerry Brown has signed another batch of bills on his desk. Capital Public Radio's Ben Bradford reports the 34 new laws take on…
A new bill at the state Capitol would once again allow California law enforcement to collect DNA evidence from people convicted of certain misdemeanors --…
BusinessPretty soon, you'll be able to take Fifi out for food... or Bowser out for a bite... or Rover to a restaurant. You get the idea: people will soon be…