Search Query
Show Search
News
Programs
Schedule
Support
Events
Car Donations
About Us
KVCR TV
© 2021 91.9 KVCR
KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KVCR
All Streams
News
Programs
Schedule
Support
Events
Car Donations
About Us
KVCR TV
Muscle Shoals
Local Arts
4/22/15 - 4th Annual Yucaipa Music & Art Festival, Rick Hall: The Man from Muscle Shoals
David Fleming
,
Lillian Vasquez speaks with Kit Satre about the 4th Annual Music & Art Festival coming up in Yucaipa. David Fleming speaks with record producer Rick Hall,…
Listen
•
51:02