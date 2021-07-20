Search Query
Show Search
News
Programs
Schedule
Support
Events
Car Donations
About Us
KVCR TV
© 2021 91.9 KVCR
KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KVCR
All Streams
News
Programs
Schedule
Support
Events
Car Donations
About Us
KVCR TV
Mia Mercado
Local Arts
1/27/16 - Radio Gals, David Good's - The Way Around
Emmanuel Rogers speaks with David Good – author of The Way Around. This is the true story of a man who grew up in the US, but ended up searching for his…
Listen
•
51:46