methane gas leaks

In the face of fierce opposition from local residents, California state regulators have decided the natural gas storage facility at Aliso Canyon north of…
Porter Ranch Residents, Local Officials Object To Resumption Of Natural Gas Operations At Aliso Cyn.About a year after plugging a massive methane leak near the L.A. County residential community of Porter Ranch, Southern California Gas may soon start…
A proposal out last week from the California Air Resources Board would require more inspections of oil and gas facilities -- both on and off shore. KVCR's…
California oil and gas regulators say better regulation could have prevented the massive Aliso Canyon gas leak near Porter Ranch. They testified before a…
Southern California could see as many as 14 blackout days this summer because of the faulty natural gas well at the Aliso Canyon storage field near the…
Enough methane poured out of the Aliso Canyon gas storage facility near the Porter Ranch community north of Los Angeles to make it the largest…
An environmental group is warning that the United States has more than 400 natural gas storage facilities similar to the one leaking massive amounts of…