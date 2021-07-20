-
Efforts to elevate the stories of undocumented seniors seeking treatment for chronic illness and preventative care failed to win an expansion of Medi-Cal…
Inland Empire Health Plan, or IEHP, has expanded its remote services during the coronavirus pandemic.Jarrod McNaughton is the CEO of IEHP.He says the…
California health leaders want people to get insured so they can better cope with coronavirus-related Medical bills.Medi-Cal announced Friday that it…
Families of children with disabilties say they aren't getting the nursing care that they're entitled to through Medi-Cal. The filed a class-action lawsuit…
Governor Jerry Brown did not include major investments in Medi-Cal or Covered California in his budget revision last week, but lawmakers and advocates say…
A bill that would expand health care coverage to undocumented adults has moved forward in the California state Assembly. It passed along party lines…
For the first time in nearly a decade, Medi-Cal recipients are covered for most basic dental services. Capital Public Radio's Sammy Caiola checked in with…
A bill making it's way through the California Legislature would expand Medi-Cal coverage to undocumented adults between the ages of 19 and 26. More from…
The Trump Administration's proposals for replacing the Affordable Care Act would likely mean California would receive many fewer billions of dollars for…
Governor Jerry Brown has proposed more funding for the state's version of Medicaid, in spite of talks that the Affordable Care Act may be repealed under…