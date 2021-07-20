local politics and government

-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter of California illegally used campaign money to finance romantic flings with lobbyists and congressional aides,…
-
At the California State Democratic Convention in San Francisco this past weekend, some presidential race contenders made attacks on President Trump and…
-
The local political advocacy group IE United is suing the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors over the process that four superviors used to appoint…
-
San Bernardino Mayor Carey Davis is refusing to concede the election... although he has reportedly applied for a new political job. KVCR's Katy Trojano…
-
Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Ken Vincent review some of the Inland Empire's top news stories this…
-
Two-term Inland Empire incumbent Congressman Pete Aguilar is in a close race with challenger Sean Flynn, who boasts he is a moderate Republican and says…
-
There are a lot more women running for elected offices all over the nation in this year's political season than in the national election 2 years ago. This…
-
Republican Congressman Duncan Hunter will be removed from his congressional committees as he and his wife prepare to appear in federal court Thursday to…
-
Election results for the June 5th primary are in, and KVCR has the results. KVCR's Benjamin Purper gives an overview of how the Inland Empire's major…
-
The political rivalry between the two candidates running for Riverside County Sheriff - incumbent Stan Sniff and challenger Dave Brown - is heating up…