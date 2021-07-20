local higher education

-
The United States has the largest prison population in the world. And a big part of that is re-offenders. One way to get those numbers down is to give…
Black Panther and Into The Spider-verse brought comics about people of color to the big screen this year. But a UCR professor says this kind of attention…
PUBLIC DISCLOSURE: KVCR is owned by the San Bernardino Community College District, which also owns Crafton Hills College.Inland Empire educational leaders…
A handful of academic researchers from around the Inland Empre were awarded prestigious National Endowment for the Humanities grants. More from KVCR's Ken…
Moreno Valley College and Norco College have been listed as among the 2-year colleges in the U.S. that are "Best For Vets." More from KVCR's Ken Vincent.
Cal State San Bernardino has been recognized by a commercial website that specializes in refinancing student debt for having one of the top financial aid…
A professor at the University of California, Riverside has launched two courses inspired by Jordan Peele's film, "Get Out." KVCR's Isel Cuapio spoke with…
Pickets and protests will be evident at many University of California campuses today. The UC and one of it's biggest employee unions are still at a…
This Sunday is "Move-In Day" at Cal State San Bernardino. Hundreds of students who will live in on-campus housing will be moving into their digs this…
"Give Something Back" is an organization that provides scholarships and mentoring to low-income students in five states. A new partnership between the…