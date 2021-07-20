Local entertainment

-
With the holiday season upon us, there are many holiday events and activities throughout the IE. Lillian Vasquez was in Redlands to experience first-hand…
The Inland Empire already gets big-name acts that pass through Southern California, but headliners at Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario could soon…
KVCR's Lillian Vasquez interviews Barry Nolan, host of the public radio word game program, "Says You," previewing the program's appearance at San…
It's already being dubbed "Oldchella." Goldenvoice, the promoters of the annual Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals, yesterday confirmed that six of…
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy was a big part of the resurgence of swing music a couple of decadces ago, and they're still touring -- with an upcoming performance…
David Fleming in conversation with Stray Cat's Lee Rocker, going over his time with The Stray Cats, as well as his newest two releases. Also, Marsha…