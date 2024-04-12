Disney on Ice Presents Mickey’s Search Party at Toyota Arena April 18-21

Disney on Ice Presents Mickey’s Search Party at the Toyota Arena in Ontario with several performances April 18-21. To learn more about the show, the production process, and the familiar Disney stories that will come to life on the ice – KVCR's Lillian Vasquez speaks with Isabella Newhuis, one of the principal skaters who will perform in Disney on Ice: Mickey’s Search Party.

For Disney on Ice ticket information, visit Toyota-arena.com.