Disney on Ice Presents Mickey’s Search Party at Toyota Arena April 18-21

KVCR | By Lillian Vasquez,
Shareen Awad
Published April 12, 2024 at 10:52 AM PDT
Disney on Ice / Toyota Arena

Disney on Ice Presents Mickey’s Search Party at the Toyota Arena in Ontario with several performances April 18-21. To learn more about the show, the production process, and the familiar Disney stories that will come to life on the ice – KVCR's Lillian Vasquez speaks with Isabella Newhuis, one of the principal skaters who will perform in Disney on Ice: Mickey’s Search Party.

For Disney on Ice ticket information, visit Toyota-arena.com.
Local Interest Local entertainment
Lillian Vasquez
Shareen Awad
