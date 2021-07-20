Las Vegas Oct 2 Mass Shooting

-
A gunman killed 12 people at a country music bar in Thousand Oaks, California late Wednesday night. It's the eighth mass shooting the country has seen in…
The first weekend of the 2-weekend Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival begins tomorrow (Friday). A Press-Enterprise article delves into some of the…
State agencies in California and Nevada are urging Californians impacted by the mass shooting in Las Vegas to apply for financial assistance for medical…
Hundreds of people throughout the Inland Empire came together in various tribute events marking the lives lost a week ago in the shootings in Las Vegas…
59 people were killed in the Las Vegas massacre, and more than 500 were injured. Hospitals are calling for blood donations to help treat victims. As…
The shooting in Las Vegas is immediately leading to calls from Democratic officials in California for their federal counterparts to tighten the nation's…
The Las Vegas shooting quickly became an issue between two Democrats running for California governor in 2018. Capital Public Radio's Ben Adler reports.
Nevada's Clark County Sheriff's Department has provided a hotline phone number for Californians and others who are looking for information about relatives…