KVCR
© 2021 91.9 KVCR
KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
LAPD
Local News
Corona Costco Shooting: Grand Jury Declines To Indict Off-Duty Police Officer
A grand jury today returned a “no bill” in the case of the Corona Costco shooting, where an off-duty LAPD police officer shot and killed a developmentally…
