-
The police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis has led many people to take up activism of some kind – whether that’s through donating, protesting, or…
-
In this episode of KVC-Arts, David Fleming pulls a favorite interview out of the archives with singer, songwriter and teen heartthrob of the 50s and 60s,…
-
In this segment from KVCaRts, KVCR's David Fleming interviews Chris Thayer and Ron Milts about their new graphic novel series, "Legba's Juke Joint."
-
Comedian, long-time public radio personality, and pet lover Paula Poundstone will perform in Riverside at the Fox Performing Arts Center this Saturday, to…
-
Tonight we talk to Dovey Dee, an American artist living in Australia and sharing her interpretations of vast Aussie landscapes at the dA Center for the…
-
KVCR's Lillian Vasquez chats with Emin, a talented tenor seen and heard on KVCR TV/PBS, about his life, career and upcoming concert scheduled for May 27…
-
In this excerpt from KVCaRts, KVCR's Lillian Vasquez speaks with Carol Dixon with the San Bernardino Assistance League about the 56th Annual Headdress…
-
In this excerpt from KVCaRts, KVCR's Lillian Vasquez interviews Chase Bailey, a 15-year-old who -in his journey with autism - wrote a cookbook to help him…
-
In this excerpt from KVCaRts, KVCR's David Fleming interviews legendary musical artist Graham Nash about his latest projects, prior to an upcoming local…
-
In this excerpt from KVCaRts, KVCR's Rick Dulock interviews Madeline Scully about a Black History Month/Civil Rights concert upcoming in San Bernardino.