-
This edition of KVC-Arts is devoted solely to Aubrey Logan. We first heard her on the program when she provided some vocal work for the Urban Renewal…
-
The annual Idyllwild "Jazz In The Pines" music festival takes place this weekend in the San Jacinto Mountain town of Idyllwild. KVCR's Ken Vincent has…
-
With dozens of recordings and appearances with the most famous people in music. Ten time Grammy winner, Arturo Sandoval is constantly touring as a jazz or…
-
Tonight on KVCaRts, David Fleming talks with jazz musician Stanley Clarke. Here's a preview of the conversation and music you'll hear on the program this…
-
David Fleming in conversation with American Jazz Guitarist, Kenny Burrell. Also, a profile of Idyllwild's Jazz In The Pines with the festival's Artistic…