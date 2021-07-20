Search Query
Show Search
News
Programs
Schedule
Support
Events
Car Donations
About Us
KVCR TV
© 2021 91.9 KVCR
KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KVCR
All Streams
News
Programs
Schedule
Support
Events
Car Donations
About Us
KVCR TV
inmate re-entry
Education
CSUSB Inmate Re-Entry Program - A National Model - Helps People On Parole To Function In Society
Elissa Nadworny
,
The United States has the largest prison population in the world. And a big part of that is re-offenders. One way to get those numbers down is to give…
Listen
•
4:45