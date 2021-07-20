ie health care

-
The first-ever 4-year class of medical students to make their way through the UC Riverside School of Medicine graduates tomorrow (Friday). KVCR's Ken…
Being in a hospital is rarely a pleasant experience, especially for older patients. Now, a program at Kaiser Permanente in Riverside is testing the value…
A national health care watchdog group has issued patient safety grades for more than a dozen hospitals in Riverside County. KVCR's Ken Vincent has more.
BusinessLoma Linda University Health has received a million-dollar-plus grant from San Bernardino County to help improve health care access for disadvantaged…