homeless policy

Doctors across California are grappling with a new state law requiring them to find homeless patients a place to sleep. They also have to offer a meal,…
Southern California is experiencing a housing crisis. And many communities are looking to build more shelters and affordable housing. But for people…
More than 300 people attended the Eleventh Annual Homeless Summit yesterday (Wednesday) at the Ontario Airport Hotel. Though San Bernardino County saw a…
The San Bernardino County Homeless Partnership recently hosted an outreach event called Project Connect. KVCR's Shareen Awad has the story.
An ordinance adopted by the Riverside City Council aims to deter transient use of public spaces by prohibiting camping gear - including sleeping bags and…
Advocates for the homeless in California say laws limiting the activity of people living on the street are discriminatory. They held a rally at the state…