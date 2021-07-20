homeless point in time count

-
Volunteers woke up early on Wednesday, January 29th to conduct a survey of all the homeless people living in Riverside County. About 60 volunteers showed…
-
Inland Empire-based international mapping company Esri has developed software that's been used in local communities' annual Point-In-Time homeless counts.…
-
On Tuesday morning, record numbers of people volunteered for Riverside County’s annual Point in Time Count of the homeless. Nearly 800 people showed up —…
-
“Where did you sleep last night,” Alejandra Larson asked her co-worker Cynthia Whittenberg. “Um...on a bench over there at the park,” Whittenberg said.…