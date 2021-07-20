higher education

-
The newly appointed California State University Chancellor, Joseph Castro, made Cal State San Bernardino his second stop on a statewide virtual tour of…
Following a recent appointment by Governor Gavin Newsom, the Inland Empire now has a local voice on the statewide California Community Colleges Board of…
California Senator Kamala Harris recently claimed that student loan debt has spiked one hundred seventy percent in America since 2006. And she said it’s…
The UC And CSU systems say they do NOT plan to raise tuition this fall. As Capital Public Radio's Ben Adler reports, that's because Governor Gavin Newsom…
It's the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, a fitting day to celebrate a Beyonce Mass. KVCR's David Fleming reports.Click the link below for more of Rev.…
Inland Empire state Senator Connie Leyva is re-introducing legislation that could require certain California universities to provide abortion pills on…
Thousands of patient-care workers employed in the Univesity of California's health care system are walking off the job in a three-day strike that begins…
Among the biggest winners in the state budget deal that California lawmakers will vote on this week are University of California and California State…
In a little over a decade, the median rent in California has gone up 44 percent. That squeezes everyone who rents, including college kids. Financial aid…
Several state lawmakers yesterday (Tuesday) introduced a plan to curb the University of California's power by limiting salaries and putting checks on the…