-
A new study from the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform finds that every gun homicide in San Bernardino costs taxpayers 2.3 million dollars.…
-
A Riverside couple wounded when an off-duty Los Angeles police officer fatally shot their developmentally disabled son during what the lawman contends was…
-
A public memorial service is scheduled in Riverside tomorrow for the California Highway Patrol officer gunned down by a convicted felon during a traffic…
-
A man whose truck was being impounded suddenly grabbed a rifle and opened fire, killing a California Highway Patrol officer and wounding two others before…
-
A moment of silence marked the day 20 years ago when a white-supremacist gunman wounded children and staff at a Los Angeles Jewish center before killing a…
-
As the nation reeled from two mass shootings in less than a day, President Donald Trump spent the first hours after the tragedies out of sight at his New…
-
RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Felony and misdemeanor charges are expected to befiled today against a 24-year-old Riverside man who allegedly threatened tocarry out a…
-
On the heels of Saturday’s deadly shooting at a synagogue in San Diego County, Governor Gavin Newsom wants to triple state funding to help protect…
-
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra says his agency needs more help removing guns from those who are prohibited from having them. As Capital Public…
-
California has officially strengthened the state's "Gun Violence Restraining Order" program. Capital Public Radio's Steve Milne reports as part of our…