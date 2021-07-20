-
The campaign to repeal the gas tax in California says government agencies are illegally using public money to drum up opposition to Proposition 6. Capital…
Backers of the gas tax repeal unveiled a new 2020 ballot initiative on Tuesday. They claim that voting yes on Prop 6 in November will get roads fixed and…
Get ready for a big battle this fall over last year's transportation funding law signed by Governor Jerry Brown. As expected, an effort backed by…
California political campaigns are preparing for the increase of the gas tax to be this year's preeminent campaignissue, after the successful recall of a…
The effort to overturn the fuel tax and vehicle fee increases in California's new transportation funding law appears to be gaining momentum. The author of…
Could competing efforts to repeal the new California gas tax mean imminent failure? KVCR's Ken Vincent shares this story from Capital Public Radio.
If it feels like gas prices are up, it's not just you. California raised its tax on fuel by 12 cents per gallon - and 20 cents for diesel. As Capital…
California's new gas tax goes into effect next month, and some of the roadwork it's set to pay for is already underway. Capital Public Radio's Daniel…
Conservatives mounting a campaign to repeal California's new gas tax are getting a financial boost that could help them qualify for next November's…
Democratic leaders in California are trying to defend Orange County freshman state Senator Josh Newman from a recall effort. That's after Newman provided…