Search Query
Show Search
News
Programs
Schedule
Support
Events
Car Donations
About Us
KVCR TV
© 2021 91.9 KVCR
KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KVCR
All Streams
News
Programs
Schedule
Support
Events
Car Donations
About Us
KVCR TV
From the moon as I fell
Local News
High Desert Artists Create Vivid Emotional Landscapes In ‘From The Moon, As I Fell’
High Desert artists L.I. Henley and Zara Kand have created a new chapbook called “From the moon, as I fell” which is full of poetry and paintings inspired…
Listen
•
24:36