for-profit colleges

Another for-profit training college has closed it's doors in the Inland Empire. KVCR's Ken Vincent has more.
The abrupt closure of ITT Technical Institute campuses in San Bernardino and 14 other locations in California -- and at 130 campuses across the country…
A former student from the Inland Empire is suing the now-defunct Corinthian Colleges over private loans she took out to attend the for-profit school.…
On the heels of the shuttering of for-profit Corinthian Colleges -- which included Everest College in the Inland Empire -- another area institution is…
In response to last week's Heald College closing, California lawmakers have introduced a bill that would make Heald and Corinthian online students…