The Trump administration had given more than 2 million federal employees until today to decide whether to stay or go. A federal judge in Massachusetts has paused the effort until Monday.
The letters are the first examples of the national security and intelligence workforce being included in broader efforts to downsize the federal government by the Trump administration.
Shannon Liss-Riordan, who represents thousands of former Twitter employees suing the company, sees many similarities in the predicament of federal workers today. Here's her advice.
The offer to federal workers to resign and keep pay and benefits is a "scam," says Randy Erwin of the National Federation of Federal Employees. He warns the public will feel federal workforce cuts.
More and more questions are being raised about the legality of the Trump administration's offer to nearly all federal workers to resign now and keep their pay through Sept. 30.
President Trump has issued sweeping executive actions swiftly ending diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility programs within the federal government. Already, the work is underway.