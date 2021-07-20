earthquake safety

-
California’s annual earthquake drill is happening Thursday October 15. This year during distanced learning, teachers and students are being asked to…
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aftershocks from Southern California's largest earthquake in 20 years rumbled beneath the Mojave Desert on Friday as authorities…
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aftershocks from Southern California's largest earthquake in 20 years rumbled beneath the Mojave Desert on Friday as authorities…
-
The California Report began with earthquake news today and KVCR's Benjamin Purper on the scene in Ridgecrest. Our story begins with Cal Report's Saul…
-
A 4.4 earthquke centered in the Inland Empire last night (Tuesday) was felt across Southern California. More from KVCR's Ken Vincent.
-
The state Assembly will vote today on a bill to assess the number of buildings in the state that are susceptible to a major earthquake - many of which are…
-
Hundreds of buildings across the Inland Empire are vulnerable to extreme damage and danger to occupants in the event of a major earthquake. The analysis…
-
A 4.0 earthquake - centered in the mountains between Riverside and Orange Counties - shook parts of Southern California early this morning. More from…
-
A little-known section of the San Jacinto Fault in Southern California could erupt with a damaging earthquake a lot sooner than once thought. A research…
-
A new study says an earthquake fault running from San Diego to Los Angeles is capable of producing a magnitude 7.4 temblor that could affect some of the…