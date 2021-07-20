-
Last Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an advisory warning against the use of e-cigarettes after a spike in vaping-related…
California state legislators are confronting the tobacco and e-cigarette industries head on, with 5 new pieces of legislation aimed at curbing smoking and…
The California Department of Public Health last week announced plans for a public education campaign against e-cigarettes. Poison control centers fielded…
The use of electronic cigarettes is on the rise, and one California lawmaker says it's time to crack down. Capital Public Radio's Katie Orr reports on new…