-
The World Affairs Council of Inland Southern California brought former Secret Service director Anthony Chapa to Redlands for a talk on cyber security.…
-
Riverside County will now require county employees with access to citizens' tax returns to undergo security background investigations. More from KVCR's…
-
California lawmakers are considering what the the state's response should be following a massive breach of sensitive data at the credit agency Equifax.…
-
Federal officials told California last week that Russians probed the state's election system for vulnerabilities before the 2016 election. That's raised…
-
California lawmakers say the state needs to do a better job of protecting data, after a series of reports about flaws at state agencies. Two assembly…
-
BusinessCal State San Bernardino will be hosting its inaugural Cyber Security Summit today. KVCR's Matt Guilhem says some big organizations will be in attendance.