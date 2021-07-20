-
Three San Bernardino County women allegedly were co-conspirators in an operation to smuggle large amounts of fentanyl and heroin through Southern…
-
Riverside County Sheriff’s investigators identified seven San Jacinto homes over the weekend that were taken over by illegal marijuana growing operations.…
-
The Riverside County District Attorney and police chiefs from Corona and Riverside held a press conference to announce an arrest in a serial cold case…
-
The 19-year-old gunman who opened fire at a Northern California food festival was "kind of a loner" and much of his life was shrouded in mystery, the FBI…
-
With the release of last month's Netflix documentary on Ted Bundy, KVCR is taking a look into the serial killer's mind. KVCR's Benjamin Purper speaks with…
-
A public records request from the Press-Enterprise has shed light on the case of a murder-suicide in Temecula in 2016. KVCR's Benjamin Purper has more.
-
California's Proposition 47 turned many non-violent felonies into misdemeanors. A new study of the 2014 initiative finds it reduced incarceration without…
-
The man accused of being the East Area Rapist and Golden State Killer appeared in a Sacramento County court on Friday. Capital Public Radio's Bob Moffitt…
-
DNA was key to the arrest in the Golden State killer case. Now, one California lawmaker says more crimes could be solves if law enforcement collected DNA…