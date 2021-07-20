CHP California Highway Patrol

-
MURRIETA (CNS) - A man accused of striking a veteran California Highway Patrol sergeant while driving drunk on Interstate 15 in Lake Elsinore last weekend…
-
RIVERSIDE (CNS) - A memorial fund established in honor of the Riverside-based California Highway Patrol officer killed by an alleged drunken driver over…
-
LAKE ELSINORE (CNS) - A veteran California Highway Patrol motorcycle sergeant was struck and killed by a car on Interstate 15 near Lake Elsinore, and the…
-
The California Highway Patrol will begin it's annual Labor Day weekend "Maximum Enforcement Period" Friday night, and will spend the 3-day weekend…
-
Law enforcement agencies across the Inland Empire are preparing a coordinated push to crack down on impaired drives over the holidays. More from KVCR's…
-
Beginning tomorrow (Friday), the California Highway Patrol will begin it's annual "Maximum Enforcement Period," during which CHP officers will swarm the…