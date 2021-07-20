children's issues

-
RIVERSIDE (CNS) - The Riverside Unified School District is facing asecond lawsuit stemming from the alleged sexual abuse of students under thesupervision…
A Riverside County judge has granted a request by prosecutors to keep a Perris couple from having any contact or communication with the children they're…
In the wake of a Perris couple being held in jail for holding their children captive in their home - which was also registered as a "home school" - an…
A Riverside woman who allegedly abandoned her 2-year-old child in a grocery store this week has been arrested. More from KVCR's Ken Vincent.
Republican state Assemblyman Travis Allen of Huntington Beach has repeatedly claimed in newspapers and on national TV that a new California law legalizes…
As of January 1st, California no longer prevents additional welfare payments for families who have more children while receiving state aid. Opponents of…
A group that advocates for kids in California is urging state lawmakers to approve a package of bills intended to end child poverty and transform the…
The lure of California's sunshine and swimming pools are just a couple reasons people flock to the Golden State. We're the most populous state and we have…
An independent state oversight board will review California's troubled Denti-Cal program today [Thursday]. That's after a December audit found fewer than…
Foster care for children in California would be significantly reshaped under a bill that has passed the state Legislature. Capital Public Radio's Katie…