Celebrating Black History

February is Black History Month and we’re featuring stories of black female artists through history. KVCR’s Shareen Awad talks about legendary singer Etta…
February is Black History Month and we’re featuring stories of black female artists through history. KVCR’s Shareen Awad talks about Rock and Roll Hall of…
This week, we’re talking about Dinah Washington, known as the Queen of the Blues. KVCR’s Shareen Awad shares more about Dinah’s Washington soulful…
Last month, we lost an iconic actress, Cicely Tyson, who spent most of her 96 years portraying strong black women across television, film, and the stage.…
KVCR's Lillian Vasquez speaks with Karen Riley, Executive Director of the S.C.R.A.P. Gallery, a children’s art and environmental conservation museum in…