CARB California Air Resources Board

-
A proposed state mandate, that would aim to get businesses that operate fleets of diesel trucks to transition to zero emissions vehicles will soon be…
-
The California Air Resources Board will be voting on a rule to electrify trucks and big rigs on Thursday. KVCR’s Megan Jamerson has more on how this could…
-
California wants more environmentally friendly vehicles on the road. New state funding may help even low income residents to reduce emissions. Capital…
-
Inland Empire-based local, state, and federal officials will gather with representatives from the California Air Resources Board today (Friday) to break…
-
The state agency leading California's efforts to fight climate change has drawn criticism from lawmakers of both parties for having too much unchecked…