campus public safety

Authorities have arrested a teenager who made a threat over social media that there would be a shooting at Beaumont High School this week. More from…
The CSU system is not taking the necessary steps to protect students and staff from accidents, chemical exposure and other risks, according to a state…
Cal State San Bernardino was put on lockdown Wednesday after a bullet shattered one of the windows on campus. While no one was injured, the shot propmpted…
A new California law bans most people from carrying a concealed firearm on campus. That's even though an Inland Empire law enforcement officer who heads…
Students and staff returned to San Bernardino Valley College today (Wednesday), after the campus was evacuated Monday afternoon after someone phoned the…