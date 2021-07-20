California Tribal Issues

-
A bill proposed by State Assemblymember James Ramos, that would reduce rates of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, moved one step closer to…
The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians yesterday (Tuesday) announced a huge expansion of their casino property in Highland. More from KVCR's Ken Vincent.
In what could be a significant decision concerning groundwater rights in California, a federal court panel has affirmed that an Inland Empire-area Indian…
The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians will host the largest gathering of traditional and modern Native American culture in California -- free and open to…
An 1,100 mile long pipeline being built by Texas-based Dakota Access is slated to carry 470,000 barrels of oil daily through treaty lands of the Standing…
http://fnx.org/kvcr_podcast_archive/1414391400.mp3Much of the desert resort city of Palm Springs is built on land owned by the Agua Caliente Band of…