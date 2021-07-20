-
California's Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye was a longtime registered republican. But she decided to change her stance after seeing the judicial…
-
There will be no vote this fall on a ballot measure asking whether California should be split into three different states. As Capital Public Radio's Ben…
-
The California Supreme Court has limited businesses from classifying workers as independent contractors. As Adhiti Bandlamudi reports, this could have…
-
California's top court has ruled that sentencing juveniles to 50 years or more in prison violates the 8th Amendment's ban on cruel and unusual punishment.…
-
In a case that originated in the Inland Empire community of Upland, the California Supreme Court has removed a major obstacle to new local taxes. Capital…
-
The state of California must move forward with a new, expedited death penalty process that voters approved last election. The state's top court largely…
-
The Chief Justice of the California Supreme Court insists that arresting illegal immigrants who appear at courthouses for legal business may be legal, but…
-
California will have a vacant seat on its Supreme Court in September. Justice Kathryn Werdegar announced she will retire after more than two decades on…
-
Public officials in California must disclose e-mails under the state public records act, even if they come from their personal accounts. The state Supreme…
-
The California Supreme Court is taking a harder look at the state's sweeping environmental protection law, CEQA -- the California Environmental Quality…