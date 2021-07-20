California sanctuary cities

-
PALM SPRINGS (CNS) - The Palm Springs City Council last night (Wednesday) approved a resolution proclaiming it as a sanctuary city. The resolution makes…
-
Another Inland Empire city has formally voted to oppose California's 'sanctuary state' law. This time it's the city of Highland. KVCR's Benjamin Purper…
-
President Donald Trump said yesterday (Thursday) he is considering pulling U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers from California, warning that…
-
This week, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents around the country were rounding up and arresting people suspected of being in the country…
-
A bill to make California a "sanctuary state" is moving forward in the state Legislature, including a hearing before the Assembly Appropriations Committee…
-
Inland Empire residents, activists, and officials are divided on the issue of sanctuary cities, and with recent events, the local debate is intensifying.…
-
Attorney General Jeff Sessions sent out a letter to four cities - Albuquerque, Baltimore, Stockton, and San Bernardino - urging them to cooperate with…
-
Law enforcement Agencies in California are keeping a close eye on conditions placed on federal grant money this week by the Trump administration as part…
-
A bill that would extend "sanctuary city" protections for immigrants across California is continuing to move through the state Legislature, after passing…
-
The Trump administration has formally notified the state of California that sanctuary city policies are jeopardizing federal grant funding. It's the first…