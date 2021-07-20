-
A contractor has been awarded an emergency contract to repair a 30-foot section of a bridge on Interstate 10 that collapsed amid heavy rains in Desert…
A newly-formed short-haul trucking company serving the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach is hiring all of its drivers as full employees, rather than as…
Just as the nation's busiest port complex was getting back to normal following a months-long labor dispute with port workers, the Ports of Los Angeles and…
It could take months before California imports and exports are flowing through west coast ports as they did before the labor slowdown that ended late last…
It's peak harvest season for California citrus but lots of oranges and mandarins are sitting in warehouses, or spoiling on cargo ships because of the…
As the ongoing labor dispute at west coast ports continues, cargo vessels at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach were not loaded or unloaded this past…
The dispute between employers and employees at Southern California ports came to a head this weekend when the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach were…
BusinessLabor disputes at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach continue. With the Inland Empire deeply tied to the logistics industry, any snag at the ports…
BusinessKVCR's Ken Vincent speaks with our weekly contributing economist John Husing about growing tension between labor unions and shippers at the Ports of Los…
BusinessJohn Husing, Chief Economist for the Inland Empire Economic Partnership, continues his conversation with KVCR's Ken Vincent on problems at the Ports of…