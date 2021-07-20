California law enforcement

-
Sacramento Police are dealing with another accusation of police brutality. It comes after the release of video showing officers arresting a 12-year-old…
Government agencies nationwide use facial recognition software to assist with policing and security. Some state lawmakers, however, are hoping to limit…
Police records and investigation that were once confidential are now available to the public. Capital Public Radio's Nadine Sebai explains as part of our…
Next year, law enforcement agencies will be required to release video of incidents within 45 days of when someone is injured of killed. Capital Publc…
California's Proposition 47 turned many non-violent felonies into misdemeanors. A new study of the 2014 initiative finds it reduced incarceration without…
Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones recently claimed "paid protestors" took part in a demonstration for Stephon Clark, the 22-year-old unarmed black man…
California lawmakers are proposing to change when police can use deadly force. That's after the shooting last month in Sacramento of Stephon Clark, an…
"Tension" is the word that describes the vibe permeating Sacramento since the police shooting death of an unarmed black man, Stephon Clark, in the back…
Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn talked with Capital Public Radio about the Stephon Clark shooting. Capital Public Radio's Bob Moffitt reports Hahn…
For the first time, the state of California has compiled all of the uses of force involving law enforcement officers for a given year. Capital Public…