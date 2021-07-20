California farm labor movement

-
Overtime rules for California farm workers will change in the new year - but it will be gradual. Capital Public Radio's Julia Mitric reports as part of…
California farm workers could soon be eligible for overtime the way most laborers are: if they work more than 8 hours in a day or more than 40 hours in a…
Triple-digit temperatures this summer are raising the risk of heat-related illness for farm workers in California's Central Valley. Farmworkers and…
The Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. is honoring California labor activist Dolores Huerta -- who helped Cesar Chavez organize the beginning of…