-
California's top regulator of political campaigns is resigning just days before the June primary election. Fair Political Practices Commission chair Jodi…
-
California lawmakers can now transfer unlimited funds from their campaign war chests to Fullerton Democratic state Senator Josh Newman as he fights a…
-
The former mayor of Menifee was one of two public officials issued fines for campaign violations by the California Fair Political Practices Commission.…
-
California's elections watchdog agency says lobbyists are exploiting a loophole in state rules and it's allowing people to influence elected officials…
-
Candidates for political office in California will need to be more careful about their interactions with the outside groups that support them. A state…