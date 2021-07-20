-
This weekend the California Democratic Party elected labor leader, Rusty Hicks as its chairperson. This following the resignation of the previous chair…
The California Democratic Party has launched an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by its party chairman Eric Bauman. Capital Public…
An energized yet fractured California Democratic party meets this weekend in San Diego for its annual convention. Tensions between the party's…
A populist wave inspired by former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is pushing the California Democratic Party leftward. Led by the California Nurses…