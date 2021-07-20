California courts

-
California prosecutors must proactively tell defense attorneys about information that could exonerate their clients, under new ethics rules adopted this…
Contesting a traffic ticket in California would become less expensive under reforms meant to boost access to justice. Capital Public Radio's Chris Nichols…
A court ruling yesterday (Monday) gives cities and counties broad authority to require affordable housing within new home developments. Capital Public…
The Chief Justice of the California Supreme Court called on the Legislature and the Governor to make a commitment to restoring funding to the state's…
An audit of the state office that administers California's judicial system has found that staffing the state's courts could be done for quite a bit less…