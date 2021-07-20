california business regulations

-
California heavily regulates barbers, cosmetologists, and aestheticians - people who do hair, make-up, and nails. A state board is changing a strict rule…
-
A California lawmaker wants to let bars stay open two hours longer. The proposal from San Francisco Democratic state Senator Scott Wiener would push back…
-
California Governor Jerry Brown has signed a law designed to narrow the pay disparity between men and women. It updates the state's "Equal Pay Law."…
-
There are more than eight-thousand nail salons in California. And a state lawmaker announced a new effort yesterday [Thursday] to take a closer look at…
-
Beginning today (Wednesday), about 6.5-million Californians become eligible for paid sick leave. Capital Public Radio's Lesley McClurg talked to a small…
-
Many California small business employees often don't take paid family leave because they would risk losing their jobs. That could change under a bill that…
-
California lawmakers are considering imposing limits on short-term online rental services like Air-B-and-B. A Senate committee took up the issue this…
-
Many farmers' markets feature locally-grown fruits and vegetables as well as fresh baked goods, but what about seafood? Local fish markets -- like they…
-
California employers would be required to pay their employees double for working on Thanksgiving or Christmas under a bill advancing at the state Capitol.…
-
BusinessIn an abrupt U-turn, California Governor Jerry Brown's administration has rescinded a regulation that required drivers for ride-hailing companies like…