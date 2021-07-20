California ballot initiatives

-
California voters faced eleven ballot measures on election day. The kept the gas tax in place while rejecting a measure to give local governments more say…
Proposition 1 is one of four bond initiatives on the November ballot in California. As Capital Public Radio's Randol White explins, it would approve $4…
Gavin Newsom and Dianne Feinstein continue to hold commanding leads among likely voters in the November 6 electon. Menawhile, support for rent control is…
Proponents of Propostion 6 - the ballot measure to repeal the gas tax increase - don't have nearly as much money as the No On 6 campaign. But they can…
Labor groups are pushing a ballot measure that would regualte the way that dialysis clinic operators spend money. Opponents say Propostion 8 goes too far…
There will be no vote this fall on a ballot measure asking whether California should be split into three different states. As Capital Public Radio's Ben…
Voters will decide on twleve very different state ballot measures in November. Capital Public Radio's Chris Nichols reports on which initiatives made the…
Two new ballot initiatives have cleared the signature verification hurdle to become eligible to go to voters in November. Capital Public Radio's Ben Adler…
Get ready for a big battle this fall over last year's transportation funding law signed by Governor Jerry Brown. As expected, an effort backed by…
A proposition on the June 5 ballot originally focused on oparks now includes $4 million for things like water quality projects, including in Inland…