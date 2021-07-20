-
A mandatory evacuation order is now in effect for over 8,000 residents in the areas of Oak Glen, northeast Yucaipa, and Mountain Home Village due to…
Both Riverside and San Bernardino County issued evacuation warnings for residents in the Apple Fire and El Dorado Fire burn scar areas Wednesday. KVCR’s…
San Bernardino National Forest officials announced yesterday that three major Inland Empire fires are now 100% contained. The Apple, El Dorado, and Snow…
The Apple Fire is now at 55% containment and has burned 33,234 acres. Firefighters continued building containment lines overnight on Monday, boosting…
Fire activity decreased overnight, and containment of the Apple Fire has grown to 45%. Fire activity has slowed enough that fewer resources are needed as…
Current Situation (Inciweb 8/9/2020):Successful fire suppression operations over the past several days has allowed fire managers to shift focus from…
According to inciweb’s Saturday morning update, the Apple Fire, which started Friday, July 31 near Cherry Valley has now burned 32,412 acres and is 35%…
The Apple Fire north of Cherry Valley is now at 15% containment and 26,850 acres as of Tuesday afternoon.Evacuation orders for the following areas in…
The Apple Fire which started on Friday afternoon is continuing to spread to the north across the head of the Mill Creek Canyon, and east into the San…
The Apple Fire, which started near Cherry Valley around 5:00 PM on Friday, has burned over 26,450 acres and there is currently 5% containment. Much of the…