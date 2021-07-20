agricultural science

-
The discovery of a diseased grapefruit tree in Riverside on July 25 has officials considering how to alert the public to the potential devastation the…
A postdoctoral fellow at the University of California at Davis has been studying insect diets. KVCR's Rick Dulock shares the early results in this story…
On the outskirts of Northern San Bernardino you’ll find remnants of a citrus empire. Arnott Farms is just one of the many groves in Southern California.…
This summer, the largest organic strawberry grower in the country has pledged to grow all of its baby plants organically. Strawberry seedlings -- even…
The days of guesswork in breeding dairy cattle are gone. Today's DNA sequencing means more productive cows and less pollution. Capital Public Radio's…