2025 Trump Cabinet

Bessent won Senate confirmation with the support of more than two dozen Democrats.
Noem will be in charge of executing one of President Trump's biggest priorities in his second term: cracking down on immigration.
Vice President Vance cast a tie-breaking vote as Hegseth overcame allegations of sexual assault, public drunkenness and questions of financial mismanagement to win Senate approval.
John Ratcliffe, former director of national intelligence during President Trump's first term, has been confirmed by the Senate to lead the CIA — the first person to have held both jobs.
